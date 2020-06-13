Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
31 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$816
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beverly Hills
12 Units Available
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$925
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1008 Harrison St
1008 Harrison Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Fully restored Federal house located in Federal Hill and built in 1816. Off street parking, covered private stone patio, private laundry facility, fully furnished, full kitchen and bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Devonshire Road
214 Devonshire Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1170 sqft
214 Devonshire Road Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 bedroom in the Georgetown Forest - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath end-unit with a privacy fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Creekview Court
127 Creekview Court, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1430 sqft
Lovely Home All on one Level - This cute, well-maintained house is located off Forest Road, private setting. All one-level living. Living room with wood flooring. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miller Park
1 Unit Available
3501 Fort Ave #4
3501 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3501 Fort Ave #4 Available 07/08/20 Great two bedroom unit off Fort Ave- Available in July - Great 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome off Fort Avenue in Rutherford Square. Stove, Fridge, and Stackable Washer & Dryer Included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
108 Hunterdale Road
108 Hunterdale Drive, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
108 Hunterdale Rd Available 08/01/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Aug.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306
102 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1115 sqft
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed / 2 Bath Cornerstone Apartment - $945/month - Available Aug. 1, rent this updated Cornerstone apartment featuring large rooms, a private balcony, and a master suite for $945/month.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fort Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 Lindsay Street
1160 Lindsay Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1434 sqft
Two Story House in Fort Hill - Covered front porch,.Main level hardwood floors, living and dining rooms, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, Washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Upper level three bedrooms and full bath. Central air and Gas heat.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
819 Main Street Unit 4
819 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3101 Link Road #43
3101 Link Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at The Forest Off Link Road - Wonderful town home in The Forest off Link Road! Lovely setting with privacy fenced rear patio, brick exterior, nicely tucked away.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
235 Capstone Drive
235 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1668 sqft
This beautiful town home has hardwood floors throughout the main level. In the kitchen there are granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
New Towne
1 Unit Available
145 New Towne Road
145 New Towne Road, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Great and spacious home centrally located to all things Lynchburg. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a private deck overlooking woods in the back. Two bedroom upstairs, two bedrooms and a den downstairs. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Wyndhurst
1 Unit Available
1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B
1311 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Three Bedroom Apartment in Wyndhust! Available Now! Three bedrooms, two full baths, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
513 Capstone Drive
513 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2096 sqft
This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Tate Springs
1 Unit Available
45 Squire Circle - 1
45 Squire Cir, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
The main level boasts living room, dining room, kitchen, main level bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, tile floors, and all appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136
3600 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home in Sterling Park!- This large 3 bed, 2.5 bath Town Home is located on Old Forest Road with water, trash, and lawn care included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in the unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
514 Capstone Drive
514 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Cornerstone Community! This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is located in Cornerstone Community. It contains beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and has a driveway conveniently located in the back.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
302 Capstone Drive - 106
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2012 Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets,

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
303 Rotunda Street - 205
303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Condo at Liberty Manor in Cornerstone! Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Wyndhurst
1 Unit Available
604 Northwynd Circle
604 Northwynd Circle, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1689 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse In Wyndhurst! This town home is located in the beautiful Wyndhurst neighborhood of Lynchburg, VA. One car garage on bottom floor with finished room to be used as a bedroom or bonus room with a half bath.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
107 Wexford Place
107 Wexford Pl, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
107 Wexford Place Available 06/01/20 Wexford Townhouse - Fully furnished townhome in a quiet neighborhood off of Leesville Road. This end unit townhouse has a covered front porch, back patio, and assigned parking spaces.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
120 Portico Street 204
120 Portico Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1095 sqft
Available June 14! Your home will include generous size bedrooms with carpet, walk in closets, private patio or balcony, separate dining area and washer/dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lynchburg, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lynchburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

