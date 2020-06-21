127 Creekview Court

Amenities

Lovely Home All on one Level - This cute, well-maintained house is located off Forest Road, private setting. All one-level living. Living room with wood flooring. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Dining area. Laundry room with Washer/Dryer hook ups. Three bedrooms. Full hall bath and full bath in master. Covered front porch, deck on side. Hill City Rentals, Licensed Realtors. Lynchburg, VA. Equal Housing Opportunity. $35 application fee and $1195 security deposit (if approved) apply. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $200 non-refundable pet fee for a dog and $100 for a cat.



(RLNE5831138)