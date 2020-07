47403 DARKHOLLOW FALLS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. STUNNING BRICK FRONT END UNIT GARAGE TOWNHOME. SPACIOUS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL. NEW CARPETING JUST INSTALLED! LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CENTER ISLAND AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SUN FILLED FAMILY ROOM LEADS OUT TO DECK FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT FEATURES A OVERSIZED REC ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE, AND FULL BATH. GORGEOUS MASTER SUITE WITH VAULTED CEILING, ENSUITE BATH W/ SOAKING TUB. FENCED REAR YARD BACKS TO TREES FOR ADDED PRIVACY. GREAT COMMUNITY AMENITIES. WALK TO NEARBY SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. MINUTES TO MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES. SORRY NO PETS; NO SMOKING.