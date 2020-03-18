Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

23514 Hopewell Manor Ter Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Upgraded Townhome!! - With nine-foot ceilings,this spacious 3 bedroom,2.5 bath home features 1575 square feet of living space. Deluxe kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout the Living Level give the home a large, open feel. The master bedroom offers a private balcony, a walk-in closet, decorative ray. No smoking. Pets case by case. LB Application & Lease.



(RLNE2141372)