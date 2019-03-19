All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Find more places like 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
/
23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER

23502 Belvoir Woods Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loudoun Valley Estates
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23502 Belvoir Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
STUNNING, CONTEMPORARY 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in a great location in Loudoun Valley Estates! Wide plank dark hardwoods, gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops; brick accent wall all compliment the open layout; The upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with the laundry area; Master bedroom includes an en-suite, fully updated master bathroom with a separate soak tub and tiled shower and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the spacious balcony off the master bedroom; 2 brightly lit bedrooms and a hall bath round out the upper level. The laundry area is conveniently located on the upper level. Home includes an attached 1 car garage with plenty of parking space; Enjoy the many amenities of Loudoun Valley Estates - pool, fitness center, tennis courts, walking trails, outdoor picnic area, grill, clubhouse and more!! Home is available for immediate move-in! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Come check this gorgeous home today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER have any available units?
23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER have?
Some of 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER currently offering any rent specials?
23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER is pet friendly.
Does 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER offer parking?
Yes, 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER offers parking.
Does 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER have a pool?
Yes, 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER has a pool.
Does 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER have accessible units?
No, 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER does not have accessible units.
Does 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loudoun Valley Estates 2 BedroomsLoudoun Valley Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Loudoun Valley Estates Apartments with BalconyLoudoun Valley Estates Apartments with Parking
Loudoun Valley Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VA
Lake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VABerryville, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia