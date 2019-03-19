23502 BELVOIR WOODS TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

STUNNING, CONTEMPORARY 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in a great location in Loudoun Valley Estates! Wide plank dark hardwoods, gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops; brick accent wall all compliment the open layout; The upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with the laundry area; Master bedroom includes an en-suite, fully updated master bathroom with a separate soak tub and tiled shower and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the spacious balcony off the master bedroom; 2 brightly lit bedrooms and a hall bath round out the upper level. The laundry area is conveniently located on the upper level. Home includes an attached 1 car garage with plenty of parking space; Enjoy the many amenities of Loudoun Valley Estates - pool, fitness center, tennis courts, walking trails, outdoor picnic area, grill, clubhouse and more!! Home is available for immediate move-in! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Come check this gorgeous home today!!