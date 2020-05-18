23106 DUNLOP HEIGHTS TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

This move in ready town home is located in Loudoun Valley Estates. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT!! Walk in to a entry level with sunny bedroom, full bath and TWO car rear load garage. Main level is a large upgraded eat in opening to balcony. There's a huge open living room with hardwood flooring. Upstairs are two master suites with walk in closets and full baths. Great location minutes to the future silver line metro, shopping, dinning, entertainment and more. Vacant Ready for new occupants