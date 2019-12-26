22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE

Amenities

Gorgeous brick front townhouse with idyllic lakefront views in incredible location close to an abundance of commuting routes and in a top-rated school district.This townhome in Loudoun Valley Estates has 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Main floor has a spacious and flexible open floor plan with plenty of natural light and hardwood floors. Family room has lake views, gas fireplace and access to the deck. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a picturesque and spacious breakfast nook. Spacious bedrooms and master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large luxurious bathroom. Bedroom level laundry room has upgraded appliances. Enjoy nature on your spacious deck off the main floor or on your walk out backyard on basement level with immediate access to lake and walking trails. You will have plenty of space for parking and storage with a two-car garage plus driveway and plenty of visitor parking right next to the house.The community offers two pools during the season with a club house and gym, tennis courts, playgrounds, and plenty of stunning walking trails.Great location close to future silver line metro station, greenway toll road, route 28, airport, shopping, restaurants, hospital, Brambleton town center, One Loudoun, and everything the tech corridor has to offer! Put in your application today! Won~t last long!