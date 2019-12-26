All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:50 PM

22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE

22631 Upperville Heights Square · No Longer Available
Location

22631 Upperville Heights Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Gorgeous brick front townhouse with idyllic lakefront views in incredible location close to an abundance of commuting routes and in a top-rated school district.This townhome in Loudoun Valley Estates has 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Main floor has a spacious and flexible open floor plan with plenty of natural light and hardwood floors. Family room has lake views, gas fireplace and access to the deck. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a picturesque and spacious breakfast nook. Spacious bedrooms and master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large luxurious bathroom. Bedroom level laundry room has upgraded appliances. Enjoy nature on your spacious deck off the main floor or on your walk out backyard on basement level with immediate access to lake and walking trails. You will have plenty of space for parking and storage with a two-car garage plus driveway and plenty of visitor parking right next to the house.The community offers two pools during the season with a club house and gym, tennis courts, playgrounds, and plenty of stunning walking trails.Great location close to future silver line metro station, greenway toll road, route 28, airport, shopping, restaurants, hospital, Brambleton town center, One Loudoun, and everything the tech corridor has to offer! Put in your application today! Won~t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE have any available units?
22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE have?
Some of 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE has a pool.
Does 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22631 UPPERVILLE HEIGHTS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

