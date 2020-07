Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Lovely two level home in Woodson High School pyramid. Walking distance to all 3 schools. Quiet street. Gleaming HW on main level, updated kitchen and baths. Deck off dining room. Large fenced backyard on a corner lot. Near metro express bus to Pentagon. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. No co-signers. Income and credit requirements-$100,000 between 2 people and 650+ One Dog No Cats Allowed