9303 Baker St

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in the heart of Manassas! Entering this space you will find the beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The spacious living room features light fixture + fan. Next, the kitchen follows boasting ample cabinet space, ceramic flooring & elegant light fixture.The bedrooms feature generous reach-in closet space & ample natural light. The enormous family room with light fixture + fan & direct access to the private backyard which also holds ample storage space. Available 8/1 this is a must see so dont miss your chance!