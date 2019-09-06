All apartments in Loch Lomond
Loch Lomond, VA
9303 Baker St
Last updated September 6 2019

9303 Baker St

9303 Baker Street · No Longer Available
Location

9303 Baker Street, Loch Lomond, VA 20111
Loch Lomond

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in the heart of Manassas! Entering this space you will find the beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The spacious living room features light fixture + fan. Next, the kitchen follows boasting ample cabinet space, ceramic flooring & elegant light fixture.The bedrooms feature generous reach-in closet space & ample natural light. The enormous family room with light fixture + fan & direct access to the private backyard which also holds ample storage space. Available 8/1 this is a must see so dont miss your chance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9303 Baker St have any available units?
9303 Baker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loch Lomond, VA.
Is 9303 Baker St currently offering any rent specials?
9303 Baker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9303 Baker St pet-friendly?
No, 9303 Baker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loch Lomond.
Does 9303 Baker St offer parking?
No, 9303 Baker St does not offer parking.
Does 9303 Baker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9303 Baker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9303 Baker St have a pool?
No, 9303 Baker St does not have a pool.
Does 9303 Baker St have accessible units?
No, 9303 Baker St does not have accessible units.
Does 9303 Baker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9303 Baker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9303 Baker St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9303 Baker St does not have units with air conditioning.
