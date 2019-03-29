All apartments in Loch Lomond
Find more places like 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loch Lomond, VA
/
9108 YORKSHIRE LANE
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

9108 YORKSHIRE LANE

9108 Yorkshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9108 Yorkshire Lane, Loch Lomond, VA 20111
Loch Lomond

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Convenient 1 level living....Kitchen has granite counters, gas cooking and room for a table. Full size waher and dryer....Living room with now ceramic tile floor. All bedrooms have new carpet.... pull down attic stairs....Huge shed with electric service.....Sorry no pets and no smoking in the home.... Section 8 welcome... Long term leases encouraged.... VERY IMPORTANT FOR THOSE OF YOU LOOKING AT THIS ONLINE.. I have been informed that scammers have skimmed data about this listing and are contacting individuals and representing themselves as the owner. The owner will NOT contact you directly. Please work through an agent and you can always see the property before submitting an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE have any available units?
9108 YORKSHIRE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loch Lomond, VA.
What amenities does 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE have?
Some of 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9108 YORKSHIRE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loch Lomond.
Does 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE offer parking?
No, 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE have a pool?
No, 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9108 YORKSHIRE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VASudley, VAManassas Park, VAYorkshire, VABuckhall, VABull Run, VALinton Hall, VA
Chantilly, VAFair Lakes, VAGainesville, VAGreenbriar, VASouth Riding, VAFairfax Station, VAFair Oaks, VAFranklin Farm, VADale City, VAStone Ridge, VAFloris, VALake Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia