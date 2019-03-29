9108 YORKSHIRE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher microwave carpet refrigerator

Convenient 1 level living....Kitchen has granite counters, gas cooking and room for a table. Full size waher and dryer....Living room with now ceramic tile floor. All bedrooms have new carpet.... pull down attic stairs....Huge shed with electric service.....Sorry no pets and no smoking in the home.... Section 8 welcome... Long term leases encouraged.... VERY IMPORTANT FOR THOSE OF YOU LOOKING AT THIS ONLINE.. I have been informed that scammers have skimmed data about this listing and are contacting individuals and representing themselves as the owner. The owner will NOT contact you directly. Please work through an agent and you can always see the property before submitting an application.