Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher microwave

FIRST MONTH RENT IS FREE! Very nice house in wonderful amenity rich community. Hardwood floors on main level. Formal living and dining rooms lead into kitchen. Office and half bath. Granite counters and large center island plus a desk work area.Huge Single family home in Braemar! Four large bedrooms on upper level and 3 full baths. Finished basement with walk out, rec room, wet bar, bedroom and full bath!