Linton Hall, VA
9909 Fisherford Court
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

9909 Fisherford Court

9909 Fisherford Court · No Longer Available
Location

9909 Fisherford Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59a94ec066 ---- Home Will Be Painted or Touched Up Throughout After the Current Tenant Moves Out*Over 3700SF With Deck/Screen Porched Backing to Trees on Cul De Sac*Four Beds, 3-1/2 Baths*Hardwood Floors In the Dining Room/Living Room/Foyer and Upper Bedrooms*Eat In Kitchen With Island and Access to Screened Porch*Spacious Family Room Off Kitchen with gas Fireplace/Built Ins and Deck Access*Large Master Suite with Two Walk in Closets and Vaulted Ceilings*Finished Basement with Hardwoods and Bar/Bonus Room makes a Great Guest Bed*Ample Storage*Basic Internet/Cable included in HOA*Community Pool and other Amenities*Close to Shops/Dining/Major Commuter Routes/VRE*One Cat and Medium Dog Okay*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Fisherford Court have any available units?
9909 Fisherford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9909 Fisherford Court have?
Some of 9909 Fisherford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Fisherford Court currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Fisherford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Fisherford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9909 Fisherford Court is pet friendly.
Does 9909 Fisherford Court offer parking?
No, 9909 Fisherford Court does not offer parking.
Does 9909 Fisherford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Fisherford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Fisherford Court have a pool?
Yes, 9909 Fisherford Court has a pool.
Does 9909 Fisherford Court have accessible units?
No, 9909 Fisherford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Fisherford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9909 Fisherford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9909 Fisherford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9909 Fisherford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

