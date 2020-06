Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS HOME IS NEWLY REMODELED TOP TO BOTTOM. NEW EVERYTHING! 3 bed, 3.5 bath with a 2 car garage and low exterior maintenance! This home has gorgeous hardwood, new paint, carpeting, top of the line stainless appliances, new ceramic tile bathrooms, new lighting, new roof, new hot water heater, new toilets, fixtures, you name it! It is a totally new property ready Jan. 1. Make it yours!