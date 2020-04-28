All apartments in Linton Hall
9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE

9886 Sounding Shore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9886 Sounding Shore Lane, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Move-in Ready on June 1st, 2020. Fantastic home! Nicely updated throughout. Open floor main level with ample light and Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances with Quartz counters, backsplash, and renovated cabinetry. The upper level offers 3 large bedrooms. Master bedroom with own renovated bath and walk-in closet. Basement opens into 2 car garage. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Updates Include New Floors, Lights, basement, HVAC replaced fall/2016, Updated washer dryer. HOA INCLUDES; Cable & Internet, Trash pickup, Snow Removal, Next to community amenities like Tennis courts, Gazebo, Swimming Pool & tot lot, Volleyball court etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE have any available units?
9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE have?
Some of 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE offers parking.
Does 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE has a pool.
Does 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE has units with air conditioning.

