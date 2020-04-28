9886 SOUNDING SHORE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

Move-in Ready on June 1st, 2020. Fantastic home! Nicely updated throughout. Open floor main level with ample light and Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances with Quartz counters, backsplash, and renovated cabinetry. The upper level offers 3 large bedrooms. Master bedroom with own renovated bath and walk-in closet. Basement opens into 2 car garage. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Updates Include New Floors, Lights, basement, HVAC replaced fall/2016, Updated washer dryer. HOA INCLUDES; Cable & Internet, Trash pickup, Snow Removal, Next to community amenities like Tennis courts, Gazebo, Swimming Pool & tot lot, Volleyball court etc.