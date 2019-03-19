9841 SOLITARY PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful single family home in the amenity filled Braemar community. Open kitchen and morning room with wonderful views of common area. Oversized deck. Fresh paint. Finished basement with a bar and walk-out exit to the backyard. Master has 2 walk-in closets. Built in cabinets for the office. Internet and cable included. Available for move in today.