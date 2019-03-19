All apartments in Linton Hall
9841 SOLITARY PL

9841 Solitary Place · No Longer Available
Location

9841 Solitary Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

patio / balcony
cable included
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Beautiful single family home in the amenity filled Braemar community. Open kitchen and morning room with wonderful views of common area. Oversized deck. Fresh paint. Finished basement with a bar and walk-out exit to the backyard. Master has 2 walk-in closets. Built in cabinets for the office. Internet and cable included. Available for move in today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9841 SOLITARY PL have any available units?
9841 SOLITARY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9841 SOLITARY PL have?
Some of 9841 SOLITARY PL's amenities include patio / balcony, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9841 SOLITARY PL currently offering any rent specials?
9841 SOLITARY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9841 SOLITARY PL pet-friendly?
No, 9841 SOLITARY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9841 SOLITARY PL offer parking?
Yes, 9841 SOLITARY PL offers parking.
Does 9841 SOLITARY PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9841 SOLITARY PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9841 SOLITARY PL have a pool?
No, 9841 SOLITARY PL does not have a pool.
Does 9841 SOLITARY PL have accessible units?
No, 9841 SOLITARY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 9841 SOLITARY PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 9841 SOLITARY PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9841 SOLITARY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9841 SOLITARY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
