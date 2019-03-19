9841 SOLITARY PL

9841 Solitary Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136 Braemar
Amenities
patio / balcony
cable included
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Beautiful single family home in the amenity filled Braemar community. Open kitchen and morning room with wonderful views of common area. Oversized deck. Fresh paint. Finished basement with a bar and walk-out exit to the backyard. Master has 2 walk-in closets. Built in cabinets for the office. Internet and cable included. Available for move in today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
