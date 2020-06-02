All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

9706 Kennoway Court · No Longer Available
Location

9706 Kennoway Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest parking
Fantastic 3 BR, 3.5 bath brick front townhome with garage and 3 level bumpouts! Formal living room and adjoining dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with hardwood flooring, Corian countertops, center island opening to family room with cozy gas FP. Sliding glass doors to large deck. Large master bedroom with luxury bath. Finished walk out lower level has recreation room, full bath, could be used as 4th bedroom, quite private. Plenty of visitor parking, close to shopping, dining and more! Interior and carpets will be professionally cleaned prior to occupancy. SORRY BUT NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 KENNOWAY COURT have any available units?
9706 KENNOWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9706 KENNOWAY COURT have?
Some of 9706 KENNOWAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9706 KENNOWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9706 KENNOWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 KENNOWAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9706 KENNOWAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9706 KENNOWAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9706 KENNOWAY COURT offers parking.
Does 9706 KENNOWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9706 KENNOWAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 KENNOWAY COURT have a pool?
No, 9706 KENNOWAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9706 KENNOWAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 9706 KENNOWAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 KENNOWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9706 KENNOWAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9706 KENNOWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9706 KENNOWAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
