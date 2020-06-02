9706 KENNOWAY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage guest parking

Fantastic 3 BR, 3.5 bath brick front townhome with garage and 3 level bumpouts! Formal living room and adjoining dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with hardwood flooring, Corian countertops, center island opening to family room with cozy gas FP. Sliding glass doors to large deck. Large master bedroom with luxury bath. Finished walk out lower level has recreation room, full bath, could be used as 4th bedroom, quite private. Plenty of visitor parking, close to shopping, dining and more! Interior and carpets will be professionally cleaned prior to occupancy. SORRY BUT NO PETS!