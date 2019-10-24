9654 CULLODEN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning home 5 Bed/4.5 Bath Home on culdesac~5 minutes driving to the VRE station~ main level office w/hardwood flooring an great view to the garden~ hardwood flooring in foyer, kitchen, dining rooms, upper level landing, study & Bedroom 4 (kids room)~Gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, large kitchen island, morning room, granite counters, double oven, new refrigerator, nice backsplash~ Crown molding and upgrading lighting throughout all levels~ Surround sound on the first level and basement~ Huge Master bedroom with sitting area & her/his walk-in closet~ Luxury Master bath w/double sink & separate shower & soaking tub plenty of natural light~ On the upper level is the "princess suite with full bathroom and walk-in closet~ Jack-n-Jill Bathroom to share between BR#2 and #3~ Finished walk-out basement w/full-bath & bed~ Retractable awning over patio, Irrigation system & fully fenced back yard with mature trees~ pets allow case by case~ Call 1 hr. notice or scheduled online~ Available on December, negotiable~ Rent includes lawn maintenance~ Owner is licensed Agent in VA