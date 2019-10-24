All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

9654 CULLODEN COURT

9654 Culloden Court · No Longer Available
Location

9654 Culloden Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning home 5 Bed/4.5 Bath Home on culdesac~5 minutes driving to the VRE station~ main level office w/hardwood flooring an great view to the garden~ hardwood flooring in foyer, kitchen, dining rooms, upper level landing, study & Bedroom 4 (kids room)~Gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, large kitchen island, morning room, granite counters, double oven, new refrigerator, nice backsplash~ Crown molding and upgrading lighting throughout all levels~ Surround sound on the first level and basement~ Huge Master bedroom with sitting area & her/his walk-in closet~ Luxury Master bath w/double sink & separate shower & soaking tub plenty of natural light~ On the upper level is the "princess suite with full bathroom and walk-in closet~ Jack-n-Jill Bathroom to share between BR#2 and #3~ Finished walk-out basement w/full-bath & bed~ Retractable awning over patio, Irrigation system & fully fenced back yard with mature trees~ pets allow case by case~ Call 1 hr. notice or scheduled online~ Available on December, negotiable~ Rent includes lawn maintenance~ Owner is licensed Agent in VA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9654 CULLODEN COURT have any available units?
9654 CULLODEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9654 CULLODEN COURT have?
Some of 9654 CULLODEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9654 CULLODEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9654 CULLODEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9654 CULLODEN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9654 CULLODEN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9654 CULLODEN COURT offer parking?
No, 9654 CULLODEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9654 CULLODEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9654 CULLODEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9654 CULLODEN COURT have a pool?
No, 9654 CULLODEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9654 CULLODEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 9654 CULLODEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9654 CULLODEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9654 CULLODEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9654 CULLODEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9654 CULLODEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

