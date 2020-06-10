9591 SCALES PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Pride of Ownership shines throughout this home. This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhouse has been tastefully updated and meticulously maintained. The schools are: Cedar Point Elementary, Marsteller Middle and Patriot High School. The community shares amenities with Braemar - including pools, tennis courts walking and biking trails and much, much more. Please wear booties in the home, masks and gloves or use hand sanitizer. NO overlapping appointments, one group in home at a time. Please follow CDC guidance & recommendations.