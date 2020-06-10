All apartments in Linton Hall
9591 SCALES PLACE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

9591 SCALES PLACE

9591 Scales Place · No Longer Available
Location

9591 Scales Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136
The Villages at Saybrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Pride of Ownership shines throughout this home. This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhouse has been tastefully updated and meticulously maintained. The schools are: Cedar Point Elementary, Marsteller Middle and Patriot High School. The community shares amenities with Braemar - including pools, tennis courts walking and biking trails and much, much more. Please wear booties in the home, masks and gloves or use hand sanitizer. NO overlapping appointments, one group in home at a time. Please follow CDC guidance & recommendations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9591 SCALES PLACE have any available units?
9591 SCALES PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9591 SCALES PLACE have?
Some of 9591 SCALES PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9591 SCALES PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9591 SCALES PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9591 SCALES PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9591 SCALES PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9591 SCALES PLACE offer parking?
No, 9591 SCALES PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9591 SCALES PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9591 SCALES PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9591 SCALES PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 9591 SCALES PLACE has a pool.
Does 9591 SCALES PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9591 SCALES PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9591 SCALES PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9591 SCALES PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9591 SCALES PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9591 SCALES PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

