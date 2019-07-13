9308 RUSTIC BREEZE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Available date is 07/01/2019. Colonial 4BR/4.5Bath/2CarGarage. Elegant 2 Story hardwood Foyer with back Staircase. Hardwood floors, Gourmet Kitchen with cooktop, Center Island and eat-in. French doors to oversized deck, backs to trees. Main Level includes Formal Living/Dining, Family room, Library. Upper level- Master Suite with sitting room, walk in closet and Bath with soaking tub and shower, Lower level - Rec room, Media room, Den/Guest room and full bath, minutes to VRE, bus services to metro station, close to I66, major commuter route, shops and dining. 12-36 months lease, Small pet considered case by case. Certified fundsrequired for deposits and automatic monthly rent payment to the bank.