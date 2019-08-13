9301 Angel Falls Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e4a2f1086 ---- Well Kept End Unit 2 Car TH with almost 3500SF that Lives Like a SF Home*Dining Area/Family Room and Kitchen with Hardwood Floors*Office*Kitchen with Huge Island/Granite Counters/SS Appliances/DBL Oven/Ample Counter and Cabinet Space*Spacious Family Room with Gas Fireplace*Composite Deck off Kitchen with Steps to Rear Fenced Yard for Pets*Spacious Master Suite with Tray Ceiling/Large Walk In Closet and Tile Bath with Separate Vanities*Spacious Beds 1,2 and 3*Finished Walk out Basement Offers a Rec Room and Bedroom 4/Full Bathroom*Pet\'s Welcome*Close to Major Commuter Routes/Shopping/Dining/Movies/VRE*Community Pool and More