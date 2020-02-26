All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:56 AM

9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE

9244 Cascade Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9244 Cascade Falls Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Pembrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immaculately-kept end unit townhome with 2 car garage. Bright and inviting, you will fall in love the minute you walk through the front door. Step down to the family room hang-out area, with a fireplace and sliders to the outdoor patio. There is also a half bath on this level, so no running up and down the stairs! Main level boasts 9' ceilings, an updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and center island. This is a great area for family gatherings! Even has space for a full-sized table for those family meals. This level also offers a living room and half bath. The upper level master bedroom are a real retreat, with so much space to spread out! An attached master bath with double vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower stall is perfect after a busy day. Two additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and a laundry room round out this level. Let's not forget the large deck and outdoor green space. Community pool, newer AC unit. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia