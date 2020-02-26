9244 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculately-kept end unit townhome with 2 car garage. Bright and inviting, you will fall in love the minute you walk through the front door. Step down to the family room hang-out area, with a fireplace and sliders to the outdoor patio. There is also a half bath on this level, so no running up and down the stairs! Main level boasts 9' ceilings, an updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and center island. This is a great area for family gatherings! Even has space for a full-sized table for those family meals. This level also offers a living room and half bath. The upper level master bedroom are a real retreat, with so much space to spread out! An attached master bath with double vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower stall is perfect after a busy day. Two additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and a laundry room round out this level. Let's not forget the large deck and outdoor green space. Community pool, newer AC unit. Don't miss this one!