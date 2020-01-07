9219 Cascade Falls Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20136 Pembrooke
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Beautifully maintained Brick front end unit Townhome in Pembrooke offers a spacious light and bright 3 levels floorpland with 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half baths. Open kitchen with new dishwasher installed. Large Master suite with walk in closets and luxury bath. Basement w/ gas fireplace and walk out access to fenced back yard. Enjoy your lake view from the deck! Close to shopping /restaruants & major commuter routes.! Zoned for Patriot High School 2021.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
