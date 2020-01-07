All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE

9219 Cascade Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9219 Cascade Falls Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Pembrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained Brick front end unit Townhome in Pembrooke offers a spacious light and bright 3 levels floorpland with 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half baths. Open kitchen with new dishwasher installed. Large Master suite with walk in closets and luxury bath. Basement w/ gas fireplace and walk out access to fenced back yard. Enjoy your lake view from the deck! Close to shopping /restaruants & major commuter routes.! Zoned for Patriot High School 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9219 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Pool
Linton Hall Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia