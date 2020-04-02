9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Absolutely gorgeous End unit townhouse with two car garage with water views . First time rental. Gleaming wood floors main and upper level. Freshly painted. New carpet. Large kitchen with island, backsplash , pantry and patio door to custom deck overlooking the water. Formal living room and dining room. Great master bedroom with walk-in closet & remodeled luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower plus water closet. Large rec room or media room with built-in cabinets & Sliding glass door to patio. Custom deck, patio and fenced yard. Great community with pool, tennis, playgrounds and close to shopping and dining. The highschool for the 2021 school year will be Patriot Highschool. Picture perfect!! Come and view this lovely home you won't be disappointed. Available immediately.