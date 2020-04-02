All apartments in Linton Hall
9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE

Location

9197 Cascade Falls Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Pembrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous End unit townhouse with two car garage with water views . First time rental. Gleaming wood floors main and upper level. Freshly painted. New carpet. Large kitchen with island, backsplash , pantry and patio door to custom deck overlooking the water. Formal living room and dining room. Great master bedroom with walk-in closet & remodeled luxury bath with soaking tub and separate shower plus water closet. Large rec room or media room with built-in cabinets & Sliding glass door to patio. Custom deck, patio and fenced yard. Great community with pool, tennis, playgrounds and close to shopping and dining. The highschool for the 2021 school year will be Patriot Highschool. Picture perfect!! Come and view this lovely home you won't be disappointed. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9197 CASCADE FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

