9131 PANTHER FALLS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Updated townhouse in Victory Lakes with hardwood flooring throughout the second level. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances, including a double oven. Owners suite has vaulting ceiling with ceiling fan, large walk-in closet and updated bathroom with frameless shower, soaking tub, double sinks and comfort-height vanity. Two additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry on the upper level. Finished main level has a rec room with gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a half-bath. Partially fenced backyard backs to trees. New owners are having a deck and patio built by the end of the year, weather permitting.