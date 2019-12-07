9131 PANTHER FALLS WAY

Amenities
Beautiful Updated townhouse in Victory Lakes with hardwood flooring throughout the second level. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances, including a double oven. Owners suite has vaulting ceiling with ceiling fan, large walk-in closet and updated bathroom with frameless shower, soaking tub, double sinks and comfort-height vanity. Two additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry on the upper level. Finished main level has a rec room with gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a half-bath. Partially fenced backyard backs to trees. New owners are having a deck and patio built by the end of the year, weather permitting.