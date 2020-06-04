9038 FALCON GLEN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Ready in July 2020! Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Garage Townhome w/Updates Galore. Upgrades include- Updated Carpets, Recessed Lighting & Custom Paint. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Beautiful Newly Remodeled Master Bath. The kitchen offers Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Counters & Ceramic Floors. Breakfast Room w/ wainscoting & Sliding Door Leads to Deck & Fenced Yard. Close to VRE Station into Washington DC. Please look up a video walkthrough of the house on Youtube by searching the property address and then TeamMokha.