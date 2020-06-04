All apartments in Linton Hall
9038 FALCON GLEN COURT

9038 Falcon Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

9038 Falcon Glen Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Foxborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Ready in July 2020! Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Garage Townhome w/Updates Galore. Upgrades include- Updated Carpets, Recessed Lighting & Custom Paint. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Beautiful Newly Remodeled Master Bath. The kitchen offers Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Counters & Ceramic Floors. Breakfast Room w/ wainscoting & Sliding Door Leads to Deck & Fenced Yard. Close to VRE Station into Washington DC. Please look up a video walkthrough of the house on Youtube by searching the property address and then TeamMokha.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT have any available units?
9038 FALCON GLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT have?
Some of 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9038 FALCON GLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT offers parking.
Does 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT have a pool?
No, 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9038 FALCON GLEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

