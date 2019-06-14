9031 RIBBON FALLS LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful & peaceful pond views from the back of the home and from the oversized rear deck; sunny open floor plan with spacious island kitchen with loads of cabinet space!! 3 BR/3.5BA 3- level townhome with 2 assigned parking spaces right in front! Huge MBR suite and luxury bath; Upper level laundry for convenience! Walkout lower level with rec room & fireplace, plus full bath; tons or storage room; Move in ready! (Landlord prefers long term lease; sorry no pets) See Docs for Application Instructions