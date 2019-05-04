All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

8908 Brewer Creek Pl

8908 Brewer Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

8908 Brewer Creek Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Independence

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Available 05/15/19 Beautiful townhouse - Property Id: 114093

Beautiful townhouse and neighborhood and great schooling around 66 only couple miles and all the shopping centers 2 or 3 Miles from the neighborhood. Have a swimming pool in the HOA and basketball place. House already have install ADT security system just need to turn on if tenanti needed That will be tenant responsibility. Nice hardwood floor on the family room and energy-efficient appliances in the kitchen . Attached garage and driveway unlimited parking front on the house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114093
Property Id 114093

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4854766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8908 Brewer Creek Pl have any available units?
8908 Brewer Creek Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 8908 Brewer Creek Pl have?
Some of 8908 Brewer Creek Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8908 Brewer Creek Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8908 Brewer Creek Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8908 Brewer Creek Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8908 Brewer Creek Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 8908 Brewer Creek Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8908 Brewer Creek Pl offers parking.
Does 8908 Brewer Creek Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8908 Brewer Creek Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8908 Brewer Creek Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8908 Brewer Creek Pl has a pool.
Does 8908 Brewer Creek Pl have accessible units?
No, 8908 Brewer Creek Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8908 Brewer Creek Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8908 Brewer Creek Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8908 Brewer Creek Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8908 Brewer Creek Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
