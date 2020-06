Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This rental is in a shared home. Single occupancy. Located on the top floor/loft area. 1 BR w/1 FULL BATH, ceiling fan & cable TV. 2 spacious double closets. Shared gourmet kitchen & washer/dryer. Open parking in front. $45 per adult application. $100 repair deductible.Landlord does not accept Section 8 vouchers.Call or text listing agent to set up an appointment.Must allow 24 hour notice. NO PETS ALLOWED