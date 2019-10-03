All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 8731 FARNHAM WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
8731 FARNHAM WAY
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:18 AM

8731 FARNHAM WAY

8731 Farnham Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8731 Farnham Way, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Sheffield Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Great opportunity to live in the wonderful community of Sheffield Manor in Bristow! This Large End-unit 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhome is a rare find! Three finished levels of almost 2,700 square feet of total living space, Open Living and Dining Area, Large Open Kitchen and Breakfast Area, Beautiful Glass Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Cook-top, Built-In Microwave, Wall Oven, with nice size bump out areas that extends the space even more in both the main level and Master Bedroom, Large Deck, Walk-out basement, Fenced Rear Yard, 3 Gas Fireplaces, Wonderful large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet, plus so much more! Plenty of guest parking spaces, Directly across from Community Outdoor Pool Area, No Pets Allowed. 24-Hr Notice Required for Showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 FARNHAM WAY have any available units?
8731 FARNHAM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 8731 FARNHAM WAY have?
Some of 8731 FARNHAM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 FARNHAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8731 FARNHAM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 FARNHAM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8731 FARNHAM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 8731 FARNHAM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8731 FARNHAM WAY offers parking.
Does 8731 FARNHAM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8731 FARNHAM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 FARNHAM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8731 FARNHAM WAY has a pool.
Does 8731 FARNHAM WAY have accessible units?
No, 8731 FARNHAM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 FARNHAM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8731 FARNHAM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8731 FARNHAM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8731 FARNHAM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia