8731 FARNHAM WAY

Great opportunity to live in the wonderful community of Sheffield Manor in Bristow! This Large End-unit 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhome is a rare find! Three finished levels of almost 2,700 square feet of total living space, Open Living and Dining Area, Large Open Kitchen and Breakfast Area, Beautiful Glass Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Cook-top, Built-In Microwave, Wall Oven, with nice size bump out areas that extends the space even more in both the main level and Master Bedroom, Large Deck, Walk-out basement, Fenced Rear Yard, 3 Gas Fireplaces, Wonderful large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet, plus so much more! Plenty of guest parking spaces, Directly across from Community Outdoor Pool Area, No Pets Allowed. 24-Hr Notice Required for Showings.