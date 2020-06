Amenities

Beautiful home in Glenkirk Estates. Spacious and bright with new carpet, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, 2 story family room, trex deck and fully finished walkout basement! Has 5 bedrooms, plus a main level study and large rec room in basement. Location can't be beat! Close to shopping, restaurants, great schools and transportation. 2 year lease preferred. Carpets to be cleaned and stretched before new lease begins.