All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 8506 TRADE WIND COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
8506 TRADE WIND COURT
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

8506 TRADE WIND COURT

8506 Trade Wind Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8506 Trade Wind Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Lanier Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great Price Rental and Loc! Extraordinary custom home with Tons of upgrades for RENT! A must see! Sought after community Lanier Farms having .50+ acre lot on a Cul-de-sac. This home has over 4400 finished sq ft for all your Needs!! You enter a two story foyer with ceramic flooring. Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room with crown molding and Chair rail all having Beautiful Brazillian wood floors. Gourmet Kitchen with Ceramic floors, Corian counters, Stainless appliances, large island with Gas stove, Lots of beautiful cabinets and huge space for your table. Large Family room is adjacent with Brazilian wood floors, beautiful stone gas fireplace. This home boasts of a large screen in Porch with cathedral ceiling and ceiling fan attached to a large deck with great view of yard. Plus a main floor Library. This home has a Large beautiful Master Suite with Gas Fireplace, Sitting area, Large walk-in closet and Luxury Master Bath having tile floors, 2 separate sinks, luxury tub and separate shower. There are 3 more great sized bedrooms with a double sink bathroom. The Lower lever is fully finished with pergo floors and with 2 large extra rooms. This level is a walk-out to a patio and back yard. A shed for your tools. Conveniently located to shopping, Metro and recreation. Location! Location! Location! This Home will not last long......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8506 TRADE WIND COURT have any available units?
8506 TRADE WIND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 8506 TRADE WIND COURT have?
Some of 8506 TRADE WIND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8506 TRADE WIND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8506 TRADE WIND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8506 TRADE WIND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8506 TRADE WIND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 8506 TRADE WIND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8506 TRADE WIND COURT offers parking.
Does 8506 TRADE WIND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8506 TRADE WIND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8506 TRADE WIND COURT have a pool?
No, 8506 TRADE WIND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8506 TRADE WIND COURT have accessible units?
No, 8506 TRADE WIND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8506 TRADE WIND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8506 TRADE WIND COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8506 TRADE WIND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8506 TRADE WIND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia