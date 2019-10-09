8506 TRADE WIND COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great Price Rental and Loc! Extraordinary custom home with Tons of upgrades for RENT! A must see! Sought after community Lanier Farms having .50+ acre lot on a Cul-de-sac. This home has over 4400 finished sq ft for all your Needs!! You enter a two story foyer with ceramic flooring. Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room with crown molding and Chair rail all having Beautiful Brazillian wood floors. Gourmet Kitchen with Ceramic floors, Corian counters, Stainless appliances, large island with Gas stove, Lots of beautiful cabinets and huge space for your table. Large Family room is adjacent with Brazilian wood floors, beautiful stone gas fireplace. This home boasts of a large screen in Porch with cathedral ceiling and ceiling fan attached to a large deck with great view of yard. Plus a main floor Library. This home has a Large beautiful Master Suite with Gas Fireplace, Sitting area, Large walk-in closet and Luxury Master Bath having tile floors, 2 separate sinks, luxury tub and separate shower. There are 3 more great sized bedrooms with a double sink bathroom. The Lower lever is fully finished with pergo floors and with 2 large extra rooms. This level is a walk-out to a patio and back yard. A shed for your tools. Conveniently located to shopping, Metro and recreation. Location! Location! Location! This Home will not last long......