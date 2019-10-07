8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry media room

Stunning Ranch style home with main level living! No age restrictions! Very open and modern floor plan featuring hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, and plenty of natural light. Upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, pendant lights, double ovens, gas cooktop, and walk in pantry. Master bedroom is a true retreat with spacious walk in closet, and master bathroom features large Roman shower, upgraded cabinets, double sinks, and tile floors. Two additional bedrooms full bathroom with double sinks, and oversized laundry room complete the main level. Walk out basement is finished with recreation room, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Extra windows and 9ft ceilings in the basement provide additional natural light and brightness. Additional large unfinished space for storage or future 5th bedroom! This home backs to trees and the Trex deck offers additional living space! Easy access to commuter routes 66, 29, 234, and VRE, and very close to movie theater, shopping, restaurants, and more! Zoned for 13th high school starting in 2021!!