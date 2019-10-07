All apartments in Linton Hall
8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE

8317 Old Sonoma Place · No Longer Available
Location

8317 Old Sonoma Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
media room
Stunning Ranch style home with main level living! No age restrictions! Very open and modern floor plan featuring hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, and plenty of natural light. Upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, pendant lights, double ovens, gas cooktop, and walk in pantry. Master bedroom is a true retreat with spacious walk in closet, and master bathroom features large Roman shower, upgraded cabinets, double sinks, and tile floors. Two additional bedrooms full bathroom with double sinks, and oversized laundry room complete the main level. Walk out basement is finished with recreation room, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Extra windows and 9ft ceilings in the basement provide additional natural light and brightness. Additional large unfinished space for storage or future 5th bedroom! This home backs to trees and the Trex deck offers additional living space! Easy access to commuter routes 66, 29, 234, and VRE, and very close to movie theater, shopping, restaurants, and more! Zoned for 13th high school starting in 2021!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE have any available units?
8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE have?
Some of 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE offer parking?
No, 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE have a pool?
No, 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8317 OLD SONOMA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

