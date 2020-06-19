14300 MEAGAN LOOP

Amenities

Available July 15th. Prefers two year lease. This beautiful 5,000+ square foot home situated on a fantastic corner lot features a large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, a glass tile back splash, ceramic tile flooring, stainless GE appliances, and a large center island with a gas cook-top. The sun-filled, large family room is highlighted by a two story stone gas fireplace. The foyer, dining room, office, and living room feature hardwood flooring. On the upper level, there are 4 generous sized bedrooms each of which, has direct access to a bathroom. The huge master bedroom has a sitting area and his and her's walk-in closets. The master bathroom has dual vanities, soaking tub and a large shower. The fully finished, walk-up basement, has a full bath, a large den (that could be used as a 5th bedroom), a media room, and a storage room. A two car side-load garage, a wonderful deck perfect for entertaining, sprinkler system, and much, much more. Two year lease preferable.