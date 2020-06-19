All apartments in Linton Hall
14300 MEAGAN LOOP
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:21 PM

14300 MEAGAN LOOP

14300 Meagan Loop · (703) 597-4167
Location

14300 Meagan Loop, Linton Hall, VA 20155

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Available July 15th. Prefers two year lease. This beautiful 5,000+ square foot home situated on a fantastic corner lot features a large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, a glass tile back splash, ceramic tile flooring, stainless GE appliances, and a large center island with a gas cook-top. The sun-filled, large family room is highlighted by a two story stone gas fireplace. The foyer, dining room, office, and living room feature hardwood flooring. On the upper level, there are 4 generous sized bedrooms each of which, has direct access to a bathroom. The huge master bedroom has a sitting area and his and her's walk-in closets. The master bathroom has dual vanities, soaking tub and a large shower. The fully finished, walk-up basement, has a full bath, a large den (that could be used as a 5th bedroom), a media room, and a storage room. A two car side-load garage, a wonderful deck perfect for entertaining, sprinkler system, and much, much more. Two year lease preferable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14300 MEAGAN LOOP have any available units?
14300 MEAGAN LOOP has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14300 MEAGAN LOOP have?
Some of 14300 MEAGAN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14300 MEAGAN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
14300 MEAGAN LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14300 MEAGAN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 14300 MEAGAN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 14300 MEAGAN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 14300 MEAGAN LOOP does offer parking.
Does 14300 MEAGAN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14300 MEAGAN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14300 MEAGAN LOOP have a pool?
No, 14300 MEAGAN LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 14300 MEAGAN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 14300 MEAGAN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 14300 MEAGAN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14300 MEAGAN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 14300 MEAGAN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 14300 MEAGAN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
