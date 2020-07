14273 CATBIRD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

BEAUTIFUL BROOMLEY MODEL FEATURING 6-BEDROOM, 4-FULL BATHROOMS, 4-LEVEL HOUSE W/2-CAR GARAGE IN GREAT CONDITION IN MORRIS FARM>> LARGE KITCHEN CORIAN COUNTER-TOPS, DOUBLE OVEN, HUGE CENTER ISLAND & BUTLER'S PANTRY>> UPPER LEVEL 1 WITH 4 BED, 2 FULL BATH, UPPER LEVEL 2 WITH IN-LAW SUITE/AU PAIR AND SEPARATE SITTING ROOM>>FINISHED BASEMENT W/ADDITIONAL ROOM FOR GYM/DEN/BEDROOM WITH FULL BATHROOM> PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH EATING SPACE AND 2-SIDED FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM AND MAIN LEVEL OFFICE>> NICELY LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT>> A PRIVATE REAR PATIO AND A FRONT PORCH FOR OUTSIDE SITTING AND ENTERTAINING>> CLOSE TO VRE, ROUTE 66, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS. $50/ADULT APPLICATION FEE>> PLEASE SEE ATTACHED APPLICATION IN DOCUMENTS FOR CREDIT CAN BACKGROUND CHECK>>HOUSE IS VACANT AND READY TO GO!