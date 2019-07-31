14135 ESTATE MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

Brick front colonial with a front porch! This six bedroom 4.5 bath homes offers gleaming hardwood in the Foyer, formal living room, dining area, kitchen and hall. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel and granite. The kitchen overlooks the two story family room with newer carpet and a cozy fireplace. The home also offers the much sought after main level bedroom and full bath. Laundry room is located on the main level. Large master with walk in closet and luxury bath. 4 additional bedrooms on the upper level offer, one with it's own full bath and shared bath for the others. a 2 car garage and a walk out unfinished basement with full size windows for room to grow. The home will have interior and exterior painted and new carpet installed on the upper level. Please be respectful of the current tenants for they are downsizing and packing.