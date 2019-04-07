13773 ESTATE MANOR DR

All apartments in Linton Hall
April 7 2019



13773 Estate Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13773 Estate Manor Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20155
Glenkirk Estates

Amenities







Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
media room
Immaculate 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Home Located on a Cul-de-sac Backing to Trees * Over 6,000 Sf * Extensive Hardwood Flooring * Enormous Gourmet Kitchen w/Double Ovens, Stainless Steel Appliances, Under Cabinet Lighting, Gas Cooking, Center Island & Large Custom Pantry * All Bedrooms are large with walk-in closets. Bedroom Level Laundry w/Custom Laundry Station * Master Bedrooms Boasts 3 closets * Basement has 2nd Kitchen, 5th Bedroom, Full Bath, Recreation Room, Bonus Room and Large Storage area * Outside is an Entertainers Dream - Large Covered Lanai, Patio, Outdoor Fireplace, Fenced Yard & Sprinkler System * * Miles from the VRE Station and major Commuting Routes * Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Theater & Schools *Custom Features Thru-out * Owner/Agent *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

