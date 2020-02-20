13550 SHARDLOW COURT

Amenities

Beautifully updated large Single Family home in the Kingsbrooke community in Bristow, VA! Situated on the corner of two culdesacs this home has a spacious yard and deck. Main level features a home office, formal living and dining rooms and a fully remodeled kitchen with adjoining family room. Bedroom level has all new carpet throughout the 4 spacious bedrooms. The master suite has adjoining luxurious bath and large walk-in closet. Lower level is fully finished featuring a rec room with wet bar and refrigerator, exercise room/den/5th bedroom, media room/6th bedroom plus a full bathroom and walk out access to rear yard. Home has been completely refreshed from top to bottom, it's a must see!Community offers excellent amenities! Pool, clubhouse, and tot lots! Close to all the features in Gainesville - theater, restaurants, boutiques - and close to highly rated schools.Rent includes use of community amenities and trash removal. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $35/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program($ 15/mo).Minimum income qualifications $114k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8. Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management,all applications at www.freedompm.com.