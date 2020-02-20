All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 13550 SHARDLOW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
13550 SHARDLOW COURT
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

13550 SHARDLOW COURT

13550 Shardlow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13550 Shardlow Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Kingsbrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
Beautifully updated large Single Family home in the Kingsbrooke community in Bristow, VA! Situated on the corner of two culdesacs this home has a spacious yard and deck. Main level features a home office, formal living and dining rooms and a fully remodeled kitchen with adjoining family room. Bedroom level has all new carpet throughout the 4 spacious bedrooms. The master suite has adjoining luxurious bath and large walk-in closet. Lower level is fully finished featuring a rec room with wet bar and refrigerator, exercise room/den/5th bedroom, media room/6th bedroom plus a full bathroom and walk out access to rear yard. Home has been completely refreshed from top to bottom, it's a must see!Community offers excellent amenities! Pool, clubhouse, and tot lots! Close to all the features in Gainesville - theater, restaurants, boutiques - and close to highly rated schools.Rent includes use of community amenities and trash removal. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $35/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program($ 15/mo).Minimum income qualifications $114k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8. Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management,all applications at www.freedompm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13550 SHARDLOW COURT have any available units?
13550 SHARDLOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 13550 SHARDLOW COURT have?
Some of 13550 SHARDLOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13550 SHARDLOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13550 SHARDLOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13550 SHARDLOW COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 13550 SHARDLOW COURT is pet friendly.
Does 13550 SHARDLOW COURT offer parking?
No, 13550 SHARDLOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13550 SHARDLOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13550 SHARDLOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13550 SHARDLOW COURT have a pool?
Yes, 13550 SHARDLOW COURT has a pool.
Does 13550 SHARDLOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 13550 SHARDLOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13550 SHARDLOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13550 SHARDLOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13550 SHARDLOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13550 SHARDLOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia