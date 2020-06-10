All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:48 AM

13301 IANS WAY

13301 Ians Way · (703) 208-9999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13301 Ians Way, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3182 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful and bright brick front single family home with 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Master bedroom suite with a sitting room, elegant columns & crown mouldings add architectural interests. Basement is spacious and has a walk-up and out basement. Basement is unfinished but still great for storage, workout, or play space. Smoke-free and pet-free home. The home is conveniently located to the major roads and less than 5 minutes to the Virginia Gateway shopping center, movie theater, shops, and restaurants and 10 minutes or less to Wegman's, Stonewall Golf Club, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Prince William Golf Course. Drive another 10 minutes and you have your wineries, breweries, and historical parks. For your protection and ours, showings will be conducted by CDC recommended guidelines for COVID-19. Masks and shoe mitts must be worn (gloves optional). There will be a disinfectant station at the entrance. Please refrain doing tour of home when your temperature is higher than 99 degrees F and show respiratory symptoms (ie. allergies, cold, flu, etc.). Check out our online virtual tour on 6/13. If interested but can not come and view physically, listing agents are happy to provide you your own virtual tour. Come check out this place 6/11 on!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13301 IANS WAY have any available units?
13301 IANS WAY has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13301 IANS WAY have?
Some of 13301 IANS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13301 IANS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13301 IANS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13301 IANS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 13301 IANS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 13301 IANS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13301 IANS WAY does offer parking.
Does 13301 IANS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13301 IANS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13301 IANS WAY have a pool?
No, 13301 IANS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13301 IANS WAY have accessible units?
No, 13301 IANS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13301 IANS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13301 IANS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13301 IANS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13301 IANS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
