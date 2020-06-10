13301 IANS WAY

Amenities

Beautiful and bright brick front single family home with 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Master bedroom suite with a sitting room, elegant columns & crown mouldings add architectural interests. Basement is spacious and has a walk-up and out basement. Basement is unfinished but still great for storage, workout, or play space. Smoke-free and pet-free home. The home is conveniently located to the major roads and less than 5 minutes to the Virginia Gateway shopping center, movie theater, shops, and restaurants and 10 minutes or less to Wegman's, Stonewall Golf Club, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Prince William Golf Course. Drive another 10 minutes and you have your wineries, breweries, and historical parks. For your protection and ours, showings will be conducted by CDC recommended guidelines for COVID-19. Masks and shoe mitts must be worn (gloves optional). There will be a disinfectant station at the entrance. Please refrain doing tour of home when your temperature is higher than 99 degrees F and show respiratory symptoms (ie. allergies, cold, flu, etc.). Check out our online virtual tour on 6/13. If interested but can not come and view physically, listing agents are happy to provide you your own virtual tour. Come check out this place 6/11 on!