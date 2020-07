Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and well maintained 3 finished level home that is available now! Main and upper level freshly painted. Granite counters in kitchen with center island, family room with fireplace. Wood floors through out. 2 car garage. Fenced in yard, and stone patio. Property is professionally managed