13016 SHENVALE CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Lovely, well-maintained 3BR, 2.5BA, 1793 square foot townhome in conveniently located neighborhood. With hardwood floors on the main living level, fresh paint, and plenty of natural light, this home is clean, bright, cheerful, and waiting on you! From the thoroughly cared for interior to the large deck and patio below, both indoor and outdoor personalities will feel comfortable here. Centrally located to shopping, entertainment, and commuter routes, 13016 Shenvale Circle has it all. Basic Cable and Basic Internet (RCN) included in rent. Pets on a case by case basis. Sorry, no cats.