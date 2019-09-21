All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 13016 SHENVALE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
13016 SHENVALE CIR
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

13016 SHENVALE CIR

13016 Shenvale Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13016 Shenvale Circle, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely, well-maintained 3BR, 2.5BA, 1793 square foot townhome in conveniently located neighborhood. With hardwood floors on the main living level, fresh paint, and plenty of natural light, this home is clean, bright, cheerful, and waiting on you! From the thoroughly cared for interior to the large deck and patio below, both indoor and outdoor personalities will feel comfortable here. Centrally located to shopping, entertainment, and commuter routes, 13016 Shenvale Circle has it all. Basic Cable and Basic Internet (RCN) included in rent. Pets on a case by case basis. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13016 SHENVALE CIR have any available units?
13016 SHENVALE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 13016 SHENVALE CIR have?
Some of 13016 SHENVALE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13016 SHENVALE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
13016 SHENVALE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13016 SHENVALE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 13016 SHENVALE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 13016 SHENVALE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 13016 SHENVALE CIR offers parking.
Does 13016 SHENVALE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13016 SHENVALE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13016 SHENVALE CIR have a pool?
No, 13016 SHENVALE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 13016 SHENVALE CIR have accessible units?
No, 13016 SHENVALE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 13016 SHENVALE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13016 SHENVALE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13016 SHENVALE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13016 SHENVALE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia