13001 BATHGATE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town home with two car garage for rent in Braemar starting on February 1, 2019. Lots of Parking, 4 spots at unit between garage and driveway. Street parking available. Large Living room, Great kitchen and dining combo. Build in window seat in dining area and master bedroom. Laundry room on bedroom level. Highly rated schools, great amenities. Daycare in walking distance. Very clean and well kept town house. No Pets, No smoking, available on February 1, 2019.