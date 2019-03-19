All apartments in Linton Hall
13001 BATHGATE WAY

Location

13001 Bathgate Way, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town home with two car garage for rent in Braemar starting on February 1, 2019. Lots of Parking, 4 spots at unit between garage and driveway. Street parking available. Large Living room, Great kitchen and dining combo. Build in window seat in dining area and master bedroom. Laundry room on bedroom level. Highly rated schools, great amenities. Daycare in walking distance. Very clean and well kept town house. No Pets, No smoking, available on February 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 13001 BATHGATE WAY have any available units?
13001 BATHGATE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 13001 BATHGATE WAY have?
Some of 13001 BATHGATE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Is 13001 BATHGATE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13001 BATHGATE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13001 BATHGATE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13001 BATHGATE WAY is not pet friendly.
Does 13001 BATHGATE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13001 BATHGATE WAY offers parking.
Does 13001 BATHGATE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13001 BATHGATE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13001 BATHGATE WAY have a pool?
No, 13001 BATHGATE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13001 BATHGATE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13001 BATHGATE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13001 BATHGATE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13001 BATHGATE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13001 BATHGATE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13001 BATHGATE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
