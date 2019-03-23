12873 Rannoch Forest Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Spacious Townhome in Bristow's Braemar! - Property Id: 58478



***Please do not submit the online application until you come see the property***. Only fill out the contact information to connect with us.

Huge 4 bedroom townhome with 3 full beautiful bathrooms. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Close to numerous amenities and not too far from hwy 66. This home is a gem!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58478

Property Id 58478



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4745952)