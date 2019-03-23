12873 Rannoch Forest Circle, Linton Hall, VA 20136 Braemar
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Spacious Townhome in Bristow's Braemar! - Property Id: 58478
***Please do not submit the online application until you come see the property***. Only fill out the contact information to connect with us. Huge 4 bedroom townhome with 3 full beautiful bathrooms. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Close to numerous amenities and not too far from hwy 66. This home is a gem! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58478 Property Id 58478
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4745952)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
