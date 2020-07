Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

Wonderful rental in popular Braemar!! Available 11/1/19~ Whole house has been freshly painted. Great Floor plan w/large eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Upper Level Family Room, 2nd bedroom and full bath, Amazing Master Suite is entire upper level! This town home is conveniently located near one of the community pools/parks and a short walk to shopping & popular schools. Sorry absolutely no pets, smokers or section 8.