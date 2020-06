Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well Maintained large Single Family House in popular Victory Lakes. House was just vacated. Good to show and carpet and house will be professionally cleaned and touch-up paint on wall before new tenant moves in. Central vacuum through out the house for easy cleaning. Excellent neighborhood and school, location. Please refer to document attached in this listing for detail instruction to submit the rental application. Quick application process time for qualified applicant.