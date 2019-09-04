All apartments in Linton Hall
12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE

12515 Selkirk Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12515 Selkirk Cir, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Granite & SS Appliances greet you in this Popular 3 Level Townhome with living room & open kitchen on the main level. Kitchen opens to fenced rear yard. Lots of beautiful moldings. 2nd floor with family room & 2nd bedroom & top floor is a huge master suite and luxurious bath & shower. Convenient to VRE (3.5 m) and major routes. Call this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE have any available units?
12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE have?
Some of 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

