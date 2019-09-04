Granite & SS Appliances greet you in this Popular 3 Level Townhome with living room & open kitchen on the main level. Kitchen opens to fenced rear yard. Lots of beautiful moldings. 2nd floor with family room & 2nd bedroom & top floor is a huge master suite and luxurious bath & shower. Convenient to VRE (3.5 m) and major routes. Call this your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE have any available units?
12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE have?
Some of 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.