12515 SELKIRK CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Granite & SS Appliances greet you in this Popular 3 Level Townhome with living room & open kitchen on the main level. Kitchen opens to fenced rear yard. Lots of beautiful moldings. 2nd floor with family room & 2nd bedroom & top floor is a huge master suite and luxurious bath & shower. Convenient to VRE (3.5 m) and major routes. Call this your new home!