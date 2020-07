Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come and start the New Year off in the Braemar Community! 4 Bedrooms 3.5 baths, 2 car garage, corner lot with fenced in yard. Hardwood floors. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with granite countertops. Master bedroom with walk in closet! Master bathroom has separate shower/tub and dual vanity. Enjoy the deck and front porch!