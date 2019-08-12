All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:14 PM

12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE

12308 Tanalian Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12308 Tanalian Falls Lane, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Pembrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Attached Single house deep 32Wx51L, End unit, 2349sqf, open floor plan. 4 nice size bedrooms, 2.5 Full bath,1 Car grg, 2 levels. Lux large eat-in Kitchen with a breakfast room and walk to patio for BBQ area, Kitchen open to family room and breakfast room, huge corian counter-top, 42" maple cabinets. Crow mounding in LR DR. Powder room on main lv, 2 story high foyer, no basement. Recently remodeled, like new, beautiful. Community Pool. I66, VRE, Mini two year lease, no pets no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE have any available units?
12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE have?
Some of 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE offer parking?
No, 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE has a pool.
Does 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE have accessible units?
No, 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLinton Hall 2 Bedroom Apartments
Linton Hall 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLinton Hall Apartments with Pools
Linton Hall Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia