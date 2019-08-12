12308 TANALIAN FALLS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Attached Single house deep 32Wx51L, End unit, 2349sqf, open floor plan. 4 nice size bedrooms, 2.5 Full bath,1 Car grg, 2 levels. Lux large eat-in Kitchen with a breakfast room and walk to patio for BBQ area, Kitchen open to family room and breakfast room, huge corian counter-top, 42" maple cabinets. Crow mounding in LR DR. Powder room on main lv, 2 story high foyer, no basement. Recently remodeled, like new, beautiful. Community Pool. I66, VRE, Mini two year lease, no pets no smoking please.