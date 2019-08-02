12300 Tanalian Falls Lane, Linton Hall, VA 20136 Pembrooke
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e80d6108a ---- Over 3000SF One Car Garage Brick Front End Unit Townhome That Lives like a SF Home*Formal Living/Dining Rooms/Family Room and Kitchen with Sitting Area Provides a Versatile Living Space*Hardwood Floors on the Main Level*Patio with Fenced Rear Off Kitchen*Master Suite Boasts Vaulted Ceilings and a Sitting Area along with Two Walk in Closets*Master Bath with Separate Shower/Soaking Tub and Double Vanity*Bed 1 with Walk in Closet*Upper Level Loft with Built In\'s Makes an Awesome Teen Suite/Second Family Room/Game Room*Community Pool and More!! Close to Major Commuter Routes/Shopping/Dining/Movies and the VRE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane have any available units?
12300 Tanalian Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane have?
Some of 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12300 Tanalian Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.