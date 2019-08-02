All apartments in Linton Hall
12300 Tanalian Falls Lane

12300 Tanalian Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Linton Hall
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

12300 Tanalian Falls Lane, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Pembrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e80d6108a ---- Over 3000SF One Car Garage Brick Front End Unit Townhome That Lives like a SF Home*Formal Living/Dining Rooms/Family Room and Kitchen with Sitting Area Provides a Versatile Living Space*Hardwood Floors on the Main Level*Patio with Fenced Rear Off Kitchen*Master Suite Boasts Vaulted Ceilings and a Sitting Area along with Two Walk in Closets*Master Bath with Separate Shower/Soaking Tub and Double Vanity*Bed 1 with Walk in Closet*Upper Level Loft with Built In\'s Makes an Awesome Teen Suite/Second Family Room/Game Room*Community Pool and More!! Close to Major Commuter Routes/Shopping/Dining/Movies and the VRE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane have any available units?
12300 Tanalian Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane have?
Some of 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12300 Tanalian Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane offers parking.
Does 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane has a pool.
Does 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12300 Tanalian Falls Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

