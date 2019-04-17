All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 12159 Drum Salute Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
12159 Drum Salute Plaza
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:43 PM

12159 Drum Salute Plaza

12159 Drum Salute Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12159 Drum Salute Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136
The Villages at Saybrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
media room
Welcome to your new home. Spacious 3 level town house with an attached 1 car garage with over 2500 sq ft. 3 spacious Bedroom with 2 and half updated baths. Home has been kept in a great condition. Boasting 3 level of bump outs adding extra living space with plenty of windows to allow natural light to come in. Not only does the home have hardwood flooring, but enjoy updated stainless steel appliances with gas stove. Sit back and relax in your jacuzzi in your master tub or enjoy the outdoors on your deck. Walk out to the back yard from the basement. Located in the heart of Bristow, located near Gainesville shopping, dining and movie theater. Minutes away from the VRE as well. Call Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse for a showing Call/text/email Haseeb @ 703.850.7621

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12159 Drum Salute Plaza have any available units?
12159 Drum Salute Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12159 Drum Salute Plaza have?
Some of 12159 Drum Salute Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12159 Drum Salute Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
12159 Drum Salute Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12159 Drum Salute Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 12159 Drum Salute Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 12159 Drum Salute Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 12159 Drum Salute Plaza offers parking.
Does 12159 Drum Salute Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12159 Drum Salute Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12159 Drum Salute Plaza have a pool?
No, 12159 Drum Salute Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 12159 Drum Salute Plaza have accessible units?
No, 12159 Drum Salute Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 12159 Drum Salute Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 12159 Drum Salute Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12159 Drum Salute Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 12159 Drum Salute Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia