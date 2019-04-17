12159 Drum Salute Plaza

Amenities

Welcome to your new home. Spacious 3 level town house with an attached 1 car garage with over 2500 sq ft. 3 spacious Bedroom with 2 and half updated baths. Home has been kept in a great condition. Boasting 3 level of bump outs adding extra living space with plenty of windows to allow natural light to come in. Not only does the home have hardwood flooring, but enjoy updated stainless steel appliances with gas stove. Sit back and relax in your jacuzzi in your master tub or enjoy the outdoors on your deck. Walk out to the back yard from the basement. Located in the heart of Bristow, located near Gainesville shopping, dining and movie theater. Minutes away from the VRE as well. Call Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse for a showing Call/text/email Haseeb @ 703.850.7621