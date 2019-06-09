12157 CHESHIRE COURT

Amenities

Meticulously maintained home in Saybrooke Bristow Community! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a quaint front porch, fenced rear yard, deck and patio! This home has space for everyone! Hardwoods, fireplace, upgraded baths, spacious rooms, fully finished basement, oversized garage, & main level office. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Pet(s) will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and $25 monthly rent charge (per pet). Sorry no cats. Minimum income qualifications $106k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Quick commute to Quantico & I95, 10 mins to Broad Run VRE, Patriot High School. Not participating with Section 8.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management.