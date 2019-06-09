All apartments in Linton Hall
12157 CHESHIRE COURT

12157 Cheshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

12157 Cheshire Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
The Villages at Saybrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Meticulously maintained home in Saybrooke Bristow Community! 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a quaint front porch, fenced rear yard, deck and patio! This home has space for everyone! Hardwoods, fireplace, upgraded baths, spacious rooms, fully finished basement, oversized garage, & main level office. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Pet(s) will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and $25 monthly rent charge (per pet). Sorry no cats. Minimum income qualifications $106k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Quick commute to Quantico & I95, 10 mins to Broad Run VRE, Patriot High School. Not participating with Section 8.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12157 CHESHIRE COURT have any available units?
12157 CHESHIRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12157 CHESHIRE COURT have?
Some of 12157 CHESHIRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12157 CHESHIRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12157 CHESHIRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12157 CHESHIRE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 12157 CHESHIRE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 12157 CHESHIRE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12157 CHESHIRE COURT offers parking.
Does 12157 CHESHIRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12157 CHESHIRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12157 CHESHIRE COURT have a pool?
No, 12157 CHESHIRE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12157 CHESHIRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12157 CHESHIRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12157 CHESHIRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12157 CHESHIRE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12157 CHESHIRE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12157 CHESHIRE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
